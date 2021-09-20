Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 400.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIT Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 330,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CIT opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.