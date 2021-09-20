Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 71 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,004 shares of company stock worth $31,943,342. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.89.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $497.52 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.76 and a 1-year high of $505.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.11 and a 200 day moving average of $387.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.