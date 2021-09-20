Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.80.

SNBR opened at $95.18 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.