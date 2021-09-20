SmartKey Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.53 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and $1.10 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00124828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044208 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

