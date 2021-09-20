Smartshare (SSP) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $663,396.61 and $30,361.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00094036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00026208 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

