SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 95,378,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

