Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.13. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.37. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

