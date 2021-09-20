Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) fell 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.81. 4,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPO. Truist began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

