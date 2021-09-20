Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $555.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $48,123.93 and $555.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00056011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00126110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

