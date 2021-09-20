SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Chartist Inc. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Chartist Inc. CA decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 15.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,925,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 48,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.40. The stock had a trading volume of 635,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,942. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

