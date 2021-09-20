SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 156,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,856,942 shares.The stock last traded at $342.00 and had previously closed at $345.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.77 and a 200 day moving average of $342.66.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.