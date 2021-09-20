SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.60

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.60 and last traded at $107.79, with a volume of 5855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter valued at $560,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

