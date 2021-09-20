SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Trimmed by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

