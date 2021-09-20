SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Position Increased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $205.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

