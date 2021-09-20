Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0293 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00121626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

