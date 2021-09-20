Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00065304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00174036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00110609 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.27 or 0.06908944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.66 or 1.03183905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00773512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

