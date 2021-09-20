Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Square were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 22,186.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 433,736 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $255.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.31 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.13.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

