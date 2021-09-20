Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Square by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 19.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $255.79 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.31 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 224.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

