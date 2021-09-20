Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $255.79 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.31 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 224.38, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.77 and its 200-day moving average is $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.