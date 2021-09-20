Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Update

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 117,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $97.67 on Monday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.