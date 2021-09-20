Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 164,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,467. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

