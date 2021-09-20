Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 225,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

