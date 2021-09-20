State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.67 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

FND opened at $127.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,590 shares of company stock worth $42,283,015 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

