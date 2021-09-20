State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $37,906,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 376.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

