State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.