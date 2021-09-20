State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,360 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 310,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

