State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,339 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

NYSE ATR opened at $121.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

