Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) versus Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Head to Head Review

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stellantis and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ford Motor 1 4 10 0 2.60

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $14.81, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.54 Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.43 -$1.28 billion $0.41 33.05

Stellantis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Stellantis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

