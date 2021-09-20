Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Up 41.3% in August

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SRCL stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

