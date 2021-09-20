Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Up 41.3% in August

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SRCL stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
