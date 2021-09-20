Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 38,550 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 6,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $23,335.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,502 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $19,697.16.

Shares of eMagin stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.60. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. On average, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 27,663.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 3,234,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eMagin by 3,250.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,016,008 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

