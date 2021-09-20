Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €83.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.07 ($97.73).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

SAX traded up €0.15 ($0.18) on Monday, hitting €67.45 ($79.35). The company had a trading volume of 467,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.05.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

