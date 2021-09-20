Strong Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $503.93 or 0.01154905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $69.68 million and $9.02 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00066657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00174457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00112158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.85 or 0.06888755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.10 or 1.00137459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.74 or 0.00787784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

