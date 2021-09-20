Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce sales of $60.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $237.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

SUMO stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,003. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,552 shares of company stock worth $2,517,846 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 33.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 37.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $649,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.