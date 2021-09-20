Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,846. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

