Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.56.

TSE SU opened at C$24.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

