Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to report sales of $69.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $239.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $348.02 million, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $384.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

