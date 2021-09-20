Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $17,447.76 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $17,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

