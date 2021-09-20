Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $34,895.52 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

