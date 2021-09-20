Suretly One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,295.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $60,653.06 and $2,295.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00125001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

