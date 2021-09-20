sUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $180.06 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $180.06 million and $11.42 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044926 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 180,012,600 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

