Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 48,375 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after buying an additional 217,437 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 753,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after buying an additional 190,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

OLLI stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.