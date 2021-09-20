Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 721.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $219.38 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average is $239.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

