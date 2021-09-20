Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $199.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.24.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

