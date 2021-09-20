Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

