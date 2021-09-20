Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

