Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.11 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

