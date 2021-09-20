Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 10,393 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $440.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $450.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.78 and a 200 day moving average of $357.87.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

