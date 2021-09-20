SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

SIVB traded down $25.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $584.73. 3,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,295. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $623.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $572.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

