Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sweet Earth stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,008. Sweet Earth has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

