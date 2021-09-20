Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sweet Earth stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,008. Sweet Earth has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Sweet Earth
