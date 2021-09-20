Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SZLMY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Swiss Life stock remained flat at $$25.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

